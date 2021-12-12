Hat and parasol alert! “The Gilded Age,” created by Julian Fellowes (“Downton Abbey”) and written by Fellowes and Sonja Warfield, premieres next month on HBO. Set in 1880s New York, it follows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson, above left) and aspiring writer Peggy Scott (Denée Benton, right) as they newly encounter old-money society. Also in the cast are Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector, among many more. Good fun for the winter, no? The costumes, which look to be quite lavish indeed, are designed by Kasia Walicka-Maimone, whose previous work includes “The Goldfinch,” “A Quiet Place” and “Moonrise Kingdom.” “The Gilded Age” begins streaming on HBO Max on Jan. 24th.