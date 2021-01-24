To the long list of Things That Didn’t Happen This Month, add the Screen Actors Guild Awards; due to the pandemic, the usually late-January ceremony has been moved to April 4. But let’s have a little bit of SAG nostalgia this month nonetheless! I love this little slice of the 2014 red carpet, whose crowd included Lupita Nyong’o in a glorious Tiffany Blue gown with beaded neckpiece, Emma Thompson in a black dress with a beaded peacock on it (I think it’s a peacock?) and very comfortable-looking shoes, and Meryl Streep way off on the right, looking quietly amused by it all. Now that I think of it, every photo — and, for that matter, every life moment — would be vastly improved by adding a quietly amused Meryl Streep off in the corner.