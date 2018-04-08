Not too late for velvet?
Spring/summer fashion usually means that velvet gets put away for the season — but that’s why I was drawn to this elegant Oscar de la Renta dress, worn by Emily Blunt at a premiere for the movie “A Quiet Place.” It’s springy, in its pastel-pink floaty skirt, and yet richly velvety on top. (And are those velvet shoes? I need them.) In other words, it’s that weird time in April when cherry blossoms bloom despite frigid weather, in dress form.
