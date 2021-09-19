The Met Gala, postponed from its usual May date, returned last Sunday, with the theme “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” (the name of the Costume Institute exhibit unveiled that night). And the guests wore … an odd array of garments that didn’t seem to have a whole lot to do with that theme. I am instead going to focus on a smaller theme: “Glorious Things People Wore On Their Heads, Large and Small.” In the “large” subdivision, we have supermodel Iman, who wore a spectacular gold-feathered headdress and hoop-skirted gown by young British American designer Harris Reed. In a less showy but equally celestial vein, actor Emily Blunt wore a Miu Miu gown and sparkly headpiece with delicately dangling stars — inspired, apparently, by the Statue of Liberty. I love the theatricality of both of these looks; star turns, in gold and silver.