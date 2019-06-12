The Tony Awards red carpet last Sunday took place in front of a lovely floral rainbow flag (in honor, natch, of LGBT Pride Month) — so, how do you dress to stand out against that? Sometimes, one couple can answer that question very differently. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who’s returning to Broadway next season in a revival of “Take Me Out,” went for a relatively low-key monochrome tuxedo, in a surprising but sedate olive green. His husband Justin Mikita, a lawyer and theatrical producer who won a Tony for the revival of “Oklahoma,” opted for something a little showier: a cheerful (and “Oklahoma”-appropriate) cowboy-print suit, with bolo tie. A tad pajama-adjacent, to be sure, but definitely festive.