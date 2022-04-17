Where were you in ’62? As part of its celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Seattle World’s Fair, the Museum of History & Industry has some delightful vintage garments on display. From left: the space-age (and very Judy Jetson-ish) blue-and-white uniforms worn by female attendants at the brand-new monorail; the official World’s Fair Band uniforms (featuring a flurry of musical notes arranged like electrons around an atom, in observance of the fair’s science and technology theme); and a skirt and shirt printed with World’s Fair images, made and marketed in Seattle by local clothing manufacturer Foster-Hochberg. Anybody remember wearing any of these? I’d happily wear that skirt today, if I had one.