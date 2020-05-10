Maybe you want to buy your mom something really special for Mother’s Day this year? Here’s an idea: The May Queen dress, worn in the 2019 horror movie “Midsommar” (which I still have not yet gotten my nerve up to watch, thanks very much) and designed by Andrea Flesch, is up for auction by the movie’s distributor, A24. It features, according to the auction site, 10,000 silk flowers — and weighs more than 30 pounds. The spiked crown is, of course, also included. As I write this, the highest bid is $30,000, but the auction’s open until May 13. Proceeds go to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund of the FDNY Foundation, the nonprofit organization of the New York City Fire Department. Most of us don’t have the funds to enter the auction, but we can dream. Wouldn’t this be a great first-day-back-in-the-office outfit?