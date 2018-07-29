Garments from Ralph Lauren, Dior, Elie Saab and other luxury designers help create the world of "Crazy Rich Asians."

The second big fashion movie of the summer (now that we’ve all finished swooning over Cate Blanchett’s pantsuits in “Ocean’s 8”) looks likely to be “Crazy Rich Asians,” the long-awaited movie version of Kevin Kwan’s delightfully frothy 2013 novel about an intertwined trio of old-money Singapore families. Mary E. Vogt, the costume designer, borrowed garments from Ralph Lauren, Dior, Elie Saab and other luxury designers to create the film’s world, including this gorgeously over-the-top wedding scene (that’s Sonoya Mizuno as bride Araminta). Vogt, in an interview with the South China Morning Post, said that during the film’s production in Kuala Lumpur, she was besieged with offers from designers to provide couture clothing for the film. A Ralph Lauren rep offered garments and Vogt selected a few, thinking one or two might be sent. She received “this gigantic box of dresses,” Vogt recalled. “They must have sent me 30.” “Crazy Rich Asians,” with dresses galore, opens in theaters Aug. 15.