In the ever-growing category of Delightful-Looking Gatherings To Which I Wasn’t Invited (Pandemic Edition), here we have designer Christian Siriano’s Spring 2021 fashion show, a socially distanced affair which took place at his country home in Westport, Connecticut, earlier this month. And yes, the plaid dress with matching hat and mask is charming, but I’m fixating on the roses, and the pool, and the people in the background who have what appear to be picnic baskets and probably Champagne. I may have to visit this setting in my head, quite frequently, as 2020 lumbers on.