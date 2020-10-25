OK, I know you can’t really see the outfits in this picture, but I thought you’d like to see the building. This is the Chanel spring/summer 2021 fashion show, held this month at the Grand Palais museum on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. Originally built for the 1900 Paris Exposition, the building with its vast glass dome was inspired by London’s Crystal Palace — a light-filled indoor public gathering place before the age of electricity. I like to imagine a young Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, who arrived in Paris in the same decade as the Grand Palais’ opening, strolling through the space, dreaming.