“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” arriving on Netflix Dec. 18, is highly anticipated on several levels: It’s the latest screen adaptation of August Wilson’s acclaimed cycle of plays; it’s said to be a tour de force performance by Viola Davis; and it features, heartbreakingly, the final screen work from the late Chadwick Boseman. But let’s take a moment to admire the work of one of the film’s lesser-known legends: costume designer Ann Roth, who at 89 is the veteran of some 130 film and television credits (beginning with the 1964 Peter Sellers film “The World of Henry Orient”) and dozens of stage productions. Roth, who won an Oscar for her costumes for “The English Patient” and was nominated for “The Hours,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley” (oh, those coats) and “Places in the Heart,” has described the essence of her job as helping actors find their characters through costume. For Ma Rainey, a blues singer in 1920s Chicago, the details included a horsehair wig, a padded rubber suit, feather fans and beaded gowns. At the fitting, Roth told Variety, suddenly “there’s a different woman in the mirror. There was no Viola.”