We have now, apparently, entered the Green Velvet Pantsuit stage of awards season — and I could not be more happy about it. (The world, in general, needs more green velvet.) From the Critics Choice Awards last weekend we have Greta Gerwig, writer/director of “Little Women” (and do NOT get me started on how she should have been nominated for a directing Oscar), in an elegant double-breasted suit by Alberta Ferretti, and actor Christopher Abbott, of TV’s “Catch-22,” in a plush, posh tuxedo of unknown provenance. I hope they both got to keep the suits, and will one day make throw pillows from them.