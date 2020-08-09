You may not recognize Kansai Yamamoto’s name, but you likely know his aesthetic. The Japan-born fashion designer, who died of leukemia on July 21 at the age of 76, created more-is-more stage costumes for David Bowie, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and other stars. One of the first Japanese designers to present a runway show in London (in 1971), Yamamoto was fascinated throughout his career by sculptural shapes, eye-popping color and the idea of genderless dressing. In this photo, he poses with Indonesian dancers at a press event in Tokyo in 2009, wearing a jacket that looks like a ray of sunshine. Of his longtime collaboration and friendship with Bowie, which lasted from 1973 until the singer’s death in 2016, Yamamoto once said, “Color is like the oxygen we are both breathing in the same space.”