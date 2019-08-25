Every day, on television and in the movies, we see the imaginative work of costume designers. But we don’t often see their faces — so I loved this photo of, from left, Emmy-nominated costume designers Jennifer Rogien (“Russian Doll”) and Michelle R. Cole (“Black-ish”), proudly standing in front of their work. They and other designers attended the opening last weekend of the 13th annual Art of Television Costume Design at the FIDM Museum & Galleries in Los Angeles, where a selection of costumes from a variety of television shows will be on display through Oct. 26. If you’ll be in L.A. in the next couple of months, this sounds definitely worth a visit; shows represented also include “Game of Thrones” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”