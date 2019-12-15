Need a few fanciful shoes to get you through a gray day? Designer John Fluevog, a native of Vancouver, British Columbia, is about to celebrate an anniversary: 50 years of making delightfully detailed, hello-that’s-my-foot shoes, beginning at a small shop in Vancouver’s historical Gastown district in 1970, and now sold at Fluevog stores all over the world. He’s observing his half-century in the shoe business with a new book, “Fluevog: 50 Years of Unique Soles for Unique Souls,” and will be visiting the Seattle Fluevog store (205 Pine St., 206-441-1065) on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. for a book signing and “shoe social.” Stop by, and please pick up a pair of those red ones for me.