Seeing Cate Blanchett on a red carpet at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month made me feel, just for a moment, like life might return to normal one day. This outfit is technically recycled, or rather half of it is: The fitted top, with its elaborately leafy beading, is Alexander McQueen, and was worn by Blanchett with a black feathered skirt to the BAFTAs in 2016. Here worn with simple black pants and a blazer, it looks both crisply tailored and impossibly glamorous. Note, though, the very 2020 accessory: a mask dangling from her hand, like a very utilitarian evening bag.