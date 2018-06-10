A pantsuit made of sparkle

Cate Blanchett, whose red-carpet outfits often have a cool movie-star-in-funhouse-mirror quality, is doing something interesting for the “Ocean’s Eight” promo tour: She’s dressing as her character. In the movie, Blanchett plays Lou, a former con artist who’s now more or less law-abiding (she runs a nightclub), but gets pulled back in for one last heist, wearing her trademark rock-star pantsuits. Though Blanchett has ditched the character’s heavy eyeliner and eye-tickling bangs, this insanely sparkly Missoni suit looks exactly like what Lou might wear if she had more money. A hint for the sequel, perhaps?