Should you need a lovely gown and a bit of good news on this very cold day, here you go: Season 2 of “Bridgerton” returns to Netflix in early spring, with new episodes beginning March 25. The very handsome Regé-Jean Page is, alas, no longer on the show — let us have a moment of silence for the Duke of Hastings — but there will be gowns aplenty, like this one worn by Simone Ashley (as Kate Sharma, shown with Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton). Costume designer Ellen Mirojnick said that the first season had more than 7,500 elaborate costumes, all original to the show; here’s hoping season 2, designed by Sophie Canale, will have at least as many. It’s been a tough slog and we all need some brocade gowns and elaborate bonnets, right?