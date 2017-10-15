A new exhibit at MOMA looks at fashion that endures.

On the left: a Breton-striped shirt from the 1960s/70s, a classic and perpetually fresh design endlessly reproduced by fashion retailers over recent decades. (It was originally a jersey worn by French sailors in the 19th century, with the graphic stripes believed to make the men more visible at sea.) On the right: that same design, customized for a Surrealist (!) by contemporary company Unmade. Both are part of “Items: Is Fashion Modern?,” an exhibit at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, made up of 111 objects of “clothing and accessories that have had a strong impact on the world in the 20th and 21st centuries.” The show runs through January 28, and sounds definitely worth a look.