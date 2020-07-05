The BET Awards, televised last Sunday, served as a possible model for future award shows: Amanda Seales hosted the ceremony from her home, and all performances and acceptance speeches were filmed remotely. It’s likely going to be a long time before we see a red carpet again; in the meantime, we’ll just need to focus on above-the-waist fashion. Though you can’t see it in this shot, Beyoncé (who received BET’s Humanitarian Award) was wearing a strapless, black ruffled dress. But I thought that necklace deserved a showcase all by itself.