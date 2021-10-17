When you think of the words “black lace dress,” the garment that springs to mind probably doesn’t look a whole lot like this one, does it? I literally shrieked (quietly, mind you) at my desk upon seeing this photo, taken at the Balenciaga spring 2022 fashion show in Paris this month. It looks as if it sprang from an Edward Gorey drawing, or a Queen Victoria mourning gown as jointly reimagined by Moira Rose and a very large bird. Very much over the top — but gorgeously so.