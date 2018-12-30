The Stella McCartney silk pajama set is printed with dogs, stripes and general gloriousness.

OK, what better way to close out 2018 at Sunday Best than with this photo? This is Awkwafina as wisecracking best friend Peik Lin in the summer box-office hit “Crazy Rich Asians,” wearing a Stella McCartney silk pajama set printed with dogs, stripes and general gloriousness. Let’s hope 2019 has in store at least one outfit — for each of us — that brings this much joy. Happy New Year!