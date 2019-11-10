Every year, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) throws an “Art+Film Gala,” and the outfits never disappoint. Among the attendees at last weekend’s event was KiKi Layne (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Native Son”), who wore a vivid green Gucci gown that manages to be both wonderfully over-the-top and coolly comfortable-looking (note how the sleeves seem to be effortlessly pushed up). And oh, the sparkle. In my dreams, I am wearing this sort of thing around the house, and I’m always sorry to wake up.
