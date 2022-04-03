Now this is how you pose with an Oscar. Here’s one of my favorite looks from Oscar night: Ariana DeBose, winner of the best supporting actress award for “West Side Story,” not wearing a traditional gown but a vibrant ensemble of separates consisting of flowing trousers, cropped bustier top and dramatic cape. A custom design by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, it spoke to DeBose, who as a queer woman, loved the idea of mixing masculine and feminine influences in a way not often seen on red carpets. “I firmly believe that for an event like the Oscars, you have to show up 100% firmly and authentically you,” DeBose told The Hollywood Reporter. “For me it was the choice because when you see it and you get chills, you just know.”