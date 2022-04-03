Now this is how you pose with an Oscar. Here’s one of my favorite looks from Oscar night: Ariana DeBose, winner of the best supporting actress award for “West Side Story,” not wearing a traditional gown but a vibrant ensemble of separates consisting of flowing trousers, cropped bustier top and dramatic cape. A custom design by Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino, it spoke to DeBose, who as a queer woman, loved the idea of mixing masculine and feminine influences in a way not often seen on red carpets. “I firmly believe that for an event like the Oscars, you have to show up 100% firmly and authentically you,” DeBose told The Hollywood Reporter. “For me it was the choice because when you see it and you get chills, you just know.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.