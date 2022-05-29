In the early ’90s, fashion industry observers noticed that men’s suits were broadening in the shoulders, widening in the lapels, and filling out in the chests. There was a simple explanation: A resurgence of mobster movies, particularly “The Godfather Part III” and “Goodfellas.”

“The mobsters are back, and they aren’t content to rule movie screens,” The Baltimore Sun wrote in January 1991. “They’re gonna get you guys in your closets and stuff you back into sharp-as-knives suits.”

There’s no one I think of more when I think of mobster fashion than Ray Liotta, who died last week at 67. Liotta’s defining work was Martin Scorcese’s “Goodfellas” (1990), playing a fictional version of mobster-turned-informant Henry Hill (who spent time in Seattle after joining witness protection). The movie spanned decades of mobster fashion curated by Richard Bruno, who also designed costumes for “Chinatown.”

Liotta (who dressed quite plainly outside of movies) brought a lot to his roles — a pocked carapace with a scared vulnerability underlying, one that you could always see in his eyes — but he understood that a good mobster has to look good.

And no one looked better in spearpoint collars and sharkskin silk suits than Ray.