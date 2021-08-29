This exuberant assortment of gloves, all seemingly reaching for the sky, are from the exhibit “Showstoppers! Spectacular Costumes from Stage and Screen,” currently on display in New York’s Times Square as a fundraiser for the Costume Industry Coalition Recovery Fund — a segment of the entertainment industry that’s been very hard-hit during the pandemic. If you can’t make it to New York for the exhibit, check out the photos and video online; it looks like paradise for costume nerds like me, with elaborate garments on display from “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” “Frozen” and many other Broadway shows. More information here: showstoppersnyc.com. And, if you can name the shows each of these gloves come from, my hat — and gloves — is off to you.