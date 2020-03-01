If you’ll be in New York City this spring, here’s a gorgeous-looking exhibit to check out: “Ballerina: Fashion’s Modern Muse” at the Museum at FIT (the Fashion Institute of Technology). On display are more than 90 items exploring ballet’s connection with fashion: iconic dance costumes, tutu-inspired couture gowns, dancewear as streetwear, garments owned by famously fashionable ballerinas. This elegant trio provides a tantalizing sampler: On the left is a gorgeously encrusted Christian Dior evening gown owned and worn by Margot Fonteyn in 1950; at the center, an ethereal, tulle-skirted 1950s ballgown designed by Cristobal Balenciaga for Hattie Carnegie; and on the right, a contemporary costume for George Balanchine’s “Symphony in C,” designed by Marc Happel, with lines both crisply tailored and beautifully sparkly. “Ballerina” is on view until April 18; someone please go and tell me about it so I can live vicariously through you. More information: fitnyc.edu