If you were a pop star making your debut as a leading actress in a much-buzzed feature film you’d wear this to your gala screening, right? (Well, I would.) Here’s Lady Gaga on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival last weekend for the premiere of “A Star Is Born,” in which she co-stars with Bradley Cooper (who also directed). This gorgeously over-the-top pink feather dress, from Valentino, reminded me of Ginger Rogers’ famous feather dress in “Top Hat”; it’s clearly dancing in the breeze.