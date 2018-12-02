Amber Heard wears a Valentino swimming cap with matching gown to the London premiere of "Aquaman."

So, what would you wear to the London premiere of the movie “Aquaman,” in which you play an Atlantean warrior princess? A Valentino swimming cap with matching gown, of course. Sorry I haven’t provided a full picture of Amber Heard’s gown — you’ll have to take my word for it that it matches the cap, and has a very impressive train — but I wanted to give pride of place to this Esther Williams-ish chapeau, which looks rather as if some fanciful marine life has sprouted on her head, held on firmly by a retro chin strap. (Look closely and you’ll see a fairly good-sized earring peeking out, screaming for attention and not getting it.) It’s a crazy look, but I like it; let’s hope it might lead to a swim cap or two on the Oscars red carpet, just to liven things up.