A bridesmaid-like posse and a crisp button-down for the Vanity Fair party.

There are hundreds of style stories on Oscar night; here are two great ones, captured in the same photo (taken at the Vanity Fair Oscar party last Sunday). On the left: nominee Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”), surrounded by a group of her best friends from college — who decided, in an adorable twist on bridesmaid fashion, to demonstrate their devotion and solidarity by all wearing the same bright-yellow outfit. On the right: Oscar winner Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”), who changed from her bright-red Oscar gown to that outfit’s more casual but devastatingly chic cousin: a long red skirt and a white button-down. Now I really want to know if she’s got a third outfit on hand, maybe with a shorter red skirt. Gorgeous, all around.