A beloved bridal designer’s final runway show.

In 1985, a new graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology could not find a wedding dress to her liking — everything available seemed to have “Dynasty”-style big shoulders and poufy skirts and way too much embellishment. So she designed her own, a simple A-line. That designer, a native of Ethiopia who came to this country as a teenager, was named Amsale Aberra, and a few years later she started her own bridal line, called simply Amsale. From that quiet beginning came a revolution in wedding gowns; she, and Vera Wang and others after her, created a trend of refined, restrained simplicity that remains popular today. Aberra died April 1 of cancer, at the age of 64. At the presentation of her spring 2019 bridal line last week in New York, the final model wore the first gown Aberra created for her company in 1990. She walked the runway in silence, in graceful, poignant tribute.