Late August usually brings the kickoff of the international film festival season — the Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York festivals all normally unspool in the next six weeks — but this year it’s all virtual, and the red carpets are rolled up in a storage unit somewhere. So let’s look back at a glorious splash of floral-print fantasy at least year’s Venice Film Festival. Zazie Beetz, on the red carpet for the premiere of “Joker,” is wearing a Valentino gown that could probably be seen from outer space, and I say that with love and envy. (Why am I not wearing this dress right now?) May it be a pleasant distraction from your non-red-carpeted day.