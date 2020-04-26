As Sunday Best continues its stately march through Exquisite Gowns From the Semidistant Past (Or At Least From a Time When People Actually Went Out), here’s an opportunity to revisit one of my favorite red-carpet gowns of the last decade: the ethereal, pale blue Prada worn by Lupita Nyong’o at the 2014 Academy Awards (where she won the supporting actress category for her role in “12 Years a Slave”). Voluminous yet utterly simple, the dress’s multilayered skirts floated around Nyong’o as she walked; it was as if the gown was dancing with her. And that soft blue, quietly glowing, was perfect. (I also enjoy this picture because of the four people on Nyong’o’s left, all of whom seem engrossed in a very interesting conversation. What do people talk about on the Oscars red carpet, anyway?)