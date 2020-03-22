The world is spinning at a frightening pace, but some of us may still find that looking at a beautiful garment is soothing. So here’s Yifei Liu, star of the now-postponed Disney movie “Mulan” (formerly set to open March 27, it’s now TBD), on what may be the last red carpet we’ll see for a while. This gorgeous, voluminous golden gown, from Elie Saab, has an elaborately beaded phoenix motif; perhaps a reminder that fashion, and all things joyful, will rise again.