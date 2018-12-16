The 2,000-year-old Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art provides a stunning backdrop to the recent Chanel Métiers d’Art Show.

The Chanel Métiers d’Art, an annual celebration of the craftsmanship of Chanel’s many artisan partners (who contribute, for example, fine lace, buttons, or embroidery), took place this month at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art — specifically, in the vast room holding the Egyptian Temple of Dendur. An approximately 2,000-year-old structure built by the Roman emperor Augustus, it’s been on display at the museum since 1978; according to the Met, it’s the only ancient Egyptian temple in the U.S. So why not hold a fashion show in front of it? Two things I especially love in this picture: a) the gold flats on the model in the foreground, and b) the way the sphinx, in the background, looks like it’s just waiting to parade down the runway. I hope it enjoyed the show.