Runway shows are just a memory these days, but design houses are still putting out new collections. Viktor&Rolf unveiled its fall/winter 2020 collection this month with a video and photos, in which each garment symbolized a different state of mind. This pink coat “signals the conflicting emotions we all experience these days” the company wrote in a statement, describing the garment as a “maximalist asymmetric coat in pink and yellow ‘pleather.'” I find the glittery cylinders — they look like magical top hats — whimsically charming. Bonus: very easy to be socially distant when you’re wearing this, right?