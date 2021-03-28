This lovely photo — featuring model Aeon Elliott, a Manhattan observation deck and a beautiful dress that, sadly, isn’t credited — seems like a metaphor for the pandemic: a person, a see-through barrier, a world on the other side. I love how the gown’s color echoes the sunset, and how the picture seems somehow hopeful; a sleeping city perhaps about to awaken. May spring arrive soon.
