The Governors Awards, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, took place a few weeks ago — but it’s never too late to celebrate a legend and her fabulous gown. Cicely Tyson, now 93, received an honorary award at the ceremony in November; it’s the Oscars’ equivalent of a lifetime achievement award. Tyson was nominated for an Oscar for “Sounder,” back in 1973; before that year, only one black woman had ever been nominated in the lead-actress category (Dorothy Dandridge in 1954). Her distinguished screen career, which began on television in the early 1950s, continues to this day (she’s recently had a recurring role on “How to Get Away With Murder”). “This is the culmination of all those years of have and have-nots,” Tyson said, accepting her award with a moving speech. Her shimmering gown for the occasion came from a designer with whom she’s worked for many years: B. Michael, who started his career making hats on TV’s “Dynasty” in the ’80s. To make the intricately pieced ensemble — complete with train and a dramatic high collar — Michael chose vintage 1960s silk brocade from his private fabric collection. The result looks, appropriately, legendary.