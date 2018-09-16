Many attendees wore Ralph Lauren designs to honor the 50th anniversary of the brand last week at a splashy celebration in Central Park. Among the standouts: Iman.

The iconic American fashion designer Ralph Lauren celebrated the 50th anniversary of his brand last week with a splashy celebration in New York’s Central Park, with many of the attendees wearing his designs. I love the juxtaposition of Lauren trademarks worn by supermodel/actress Iman: the glittery gown complete with train, topped with what looks like a vintage Lauren jacket, maybe from his famous 1984 Safari Collection. It’s an unexpected mixture, but Iman, who modeled for Lauren back in the ’80s, makes it a beautiful tribute.