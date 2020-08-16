A little Fashion Flashback today from 2006, as we wait for red carpets to return someday: Here’s Sandra Oh at the Emmy Awards ceremony (she was nominated, that year and several other years, for her work on “Grey’s Anatomy”) in a gorgeously ruffly Vera Wang gown. Is it blue? Gray? Lilac? I’m not sure, but the breeze of the dress and the elegant piling-on of jewelry — even her shoes are bejeweled — complement each other beautifully. Remember red carpets? They were fun.