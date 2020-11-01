As we stare down the possibility of a red-carpet-free holiday season, let’s just calm our eyes with a fashion flashback: Here’s Freida Pinto, star of the Oscar-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire,” at the Academy Awards in 2009 in a John Galliano gown that’s one of my all-time Oscar favorites. I love the asymmetry, the whimsical sleeve, the sequins, the floatiness of the skirt, and above all, that perfect shade of blue, like a summer sky just after sunset. Do you have a favorite red carpet dress from the past? Let me know and it just might get featured in a future edition of Sunday Best!