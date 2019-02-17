The gown, by Elie Saab, is that beautifully shadowy color where blue meets gray, encrusted with gold and silver.

Cape? Check. Sparkle? Check. Train? Check. Flawless fit? Check. The most magical dress of the week — and maybe the year, but it’s early days — is this fairy-tale confection worn by Michelle Yeoh (most recently seen as a deliciously imperious mom in “Crazy Rich Asians”) to the British Academy Film Awards last weekend. An Elie Saab design, it’s that beautifully shadowy color where blue meets gray, encrusted with gold and silver and accessorized by a most covet-worthy necklace. I think a lot of us wear this exact dress in our dreams.