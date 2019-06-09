This gorgeously encrusted gown — it’s as if it drowned in a pink-toned sea, and emerged covered in jewel-box flotsam — is part of the “Dior: From Paris to the World” exhibit currently installed at the Dallas Museum of Art. Originating at the Denver Art Museum and showcasing nearly 200 garments from the legendary House of Dior, the exhibit isn’t scheduled to travel to any other U.S. cities; more’s the pity. I’d love a chance to look at this dress, appropriately displayed next to Monet’s “Water Lilies,” close up, and imagine the mermaid who might have briefly worn it.