OK, let’s just take a brief pause in our busy, swirling lives to admire this handbag. It was carried, accompanying a potentially fetching-looking dress covered in flowers and ladybugs, in the spring/summer 2020 Oscar de la Renta show at New York City’s Fashion Week earlier this month, designed by co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia. (De la Renta died in 2014, but his fashionable name lives on). It is impractical (you can’t fit much in it, surely!), scene-stealing and thoroughly adorable; a delicious little moment of multicolored whimsy. Flowers? For spring? Groundbreaking … in the best of ways.