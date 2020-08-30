It’s a far cry from those ubiquitous pale-blue surgical masks, isn’t it? Hong Kong costume designer and actor Edmond Kok wears a face mask that he designed, inspired by a Thai temple. Kok, out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, has created more than 170 pieces of face-mask art: some elegant, some whimsical (one looks like a bowl of fruit; another features a clown-red nose and yellow bow tie); some simple. This one, with its elaborate sparkle and lacelike detail, looks eerily beautiful; like its wearer is about to attend a mysterious masked ball.