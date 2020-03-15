The Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month brought this gorgeous bit of theater: On a grandstand behind the runway sat 200 actors, dressed in costumes representing fashion from the 15th to mid-20th century. All were creations by Milena Canonero, the four-time Oscar-winning costume designer (“Barry Lyndon,” “Chariots of Fire,” “Marie Antoinette,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”). The new Vuitton collection took inspiration from luxury fashion of the past five centuries, but I wonder how anyone was able to tear their eyes away from this display.
Advertising
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.