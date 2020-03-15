The Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month brought this gorgeous bit of theater: On a grandstand behind the runway sat 200 actors, dressed in costumes representing fashion from the 15th to mid-20th century. All were creations by Milena Canonero, the four-time Oscar-winning costume designer (“Barry Lyndon,” “Chariots of Fire,” “Marie Antoinette,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”). The new Vuitton collection took inspiration from luxury fashion of the past five centuries, but I wonder how anyone was able to tear their eyes away from this display.