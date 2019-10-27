“Very Stylish Mermaid” is the best descriptor I can come up with for this gorgeous dress, designed by Maria Ximena and shown as part of Fashion Week in Peru earlier this month. (Yes, it’s always Fashion Week somewhere, thank goodness.) I love the seafoam green color, and the way the embellishments seems to have casually floated onto the dress. If Ariel the mermaid came to life and ditched her conch-shell bra, I think this is what she’d go for.