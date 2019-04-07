Sunday Best

A little Fashion Flashback today, courtesy of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, which is presenting an exhibition titled “Gender Bending Fashion.” The suit on the left was once worn by David Bowie; the one on the right — complete with hat — by Jimi Hendrix. Both are vibrant, colorful and a little unexpected; both are part of, in the museum’s words, “a rich history of fashion disrupting, blurring, and redefining conventions and expectations around the relationship between gender and dress.” The exhibit includes more than 60 boundary-pushing designs, representing a century of style. If you happen to be heading to Boston this summer — I wish I were! — “Gender Bending Fashion” is on display until Aug. 25. Details: mfa.org.