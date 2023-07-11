If you thought this elegant gown, designed and worn by recent Skyline High School graduate Neha Nanubhai, was made from fabric, you’d still be thoroughly impressed by it. Nanubhai, an aspiring fashion designer who lives in Sammamish, took inspiration for the design from the trademark pleats of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake and the mosaics and lines of Spanish architect Antoni Gaudí. But here’s the twist: The dress is made entirely of duct tape — 14 rolls of it, to be exact. Nanubhai created the dress for the Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest presented by Duck brand duct tape, spending more than 120 hours constructing it. (It’s not easy to make duct tape into pleats.) She’s now one of ten national finalists in the contest, which gives winners $10,000 in scholarship money. Winners will be announced later this month; the public can vote through July 12.