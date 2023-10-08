Sunday Best

Sometimes a blanket is just a blanket; sometimes it’s simultaneously fashion, culture and art. Actor Lily Gladstone, a Blackfeet tribal member and former Seattleite who’s currently getting Oscar buzz for her role in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” (opening later this month), wore this beautiful Coast Salish blanket on the October cover of British Vogue. Designed by Louie Gong (whose tribal affiliation is Nooksack) and modeled here by Maka Monture Päki, it’s manufactured by the Seattle-based company Eighth Generation, which is owned by the Snoqualmie tribe and sells only Native-designed products. This marks Eighth Generation’s first Vogue cover, but likely not their last.